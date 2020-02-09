Power Outages And Restoration Time By County In North And South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to extreme weather conditions multiple counties in the area have experienced power outages. Duke Energy is working to restore the power before nightfall.
Across the Carolinas there is a total of 1,315 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 380 and in South Carolina 935.
- Mecklenburg County has a total of 228 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.
- Stanly County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 11 a.m.
- Rowan County has a total of 94 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11 p.m.
Power should be restored in the following counties:
- Anson County, N.C.
- Catawba County, N.C.
- Cleveland County, N.C.
- Cabarrus County, N.C.
- Caldwell County, N.C.
- Davidson County, N. C.
- Gaston County, N.C.
- Iredell County, N.C.
- Lincoln County, N.C.
- Rowan County, N.C.
- Union County, N.C.
- Chester County, N.C.
- Chesterfield County, S.C.
- Lancaster County, S.C.
- York County, S.C.