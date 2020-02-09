Power Outages And Restoration Time By County In North And South Carolina

Brittney Melton,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to extreme weather conditions multiple counties in the area have experienced power outages. Duke Energy is working to restore the power before nightfall.

Across the Carolinas there is a total of 1,315 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 380 and in South Carolina 935.

  • Mecklenburg County has a total of 228 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.
  • Stanly County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 11 a.m.
  • Rowan County has a total of 94 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11 p.m.

Power should be restored in the following counties:

  • Anson County, N.C.
  • Catawba County, N.C.
  • Cleveland County, N.C.
  • Cabarrus County, N.C.
  • Caldwell County, N.C.
  • Davidson County, N. C.
  • Gaston County, N.C.
  • Iredell County, N.C.
  • Lincoln County, N.C.
  • Rowan County, N.C.
  • Union County, N.C.
  • Chester County, N.C.
  • Chesterfield County, S.C.
  • Lancaster County, S.C.
  • York County, S.C.