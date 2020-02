CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to multiple reports, two people were injured after a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Sunday morning.

One victim is suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound while the other has non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from MEDIC.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. to Barrington Place apartment complex in the University area on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Blvd.

This is a developing story.