The Importance of Social Distancing During This Pandemic

CHARLOTTE— What you can’t see, can kill you. That’s the message from medical experts about Coronavirus and people who aren’t social distancing.

We’ve seen people out playing volleyball and soccer – ignoring the warnings from health officials. Some experts believe it’s because since you can’t actually see the virus, some people convince themselves that it’s not real.

“A lot of the people that we see out doing the basketball, the soccer and still having small birthday parties and gatherings and stuff like that those individuals they are just unaware of the severity of this virus,” says Dr. Martez Prince, Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center.



Health experts say COVID-19 can live on cardboard for 24 hours and on plastic and steel surfaces for up to three days. Which is why it’s so important to sanitize and social distance.