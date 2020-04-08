Charlotte Mayor, City Council Establishing Community Recovery Task Force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and City Council Members are assembling a Community Recovery Task Force to support and assist families and businesses as they prepare for the future.

The three areas of focus for the Task Force will be Small Business, Housing, and the Airport, with the following objectives:

Anticipate and plan for Charlotte’s post-recovery challenges, given the economic uncertainties in our city’s future

Listen to the community regarding the challenges people are facing as they navigate a changed working and living environment

Develop recommendations for how the City of Charlotte – specifically, City government – can pivot to support changes needed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Provide residents with a long-term vision for a healthy and stable economic and civic environment

Mayor Lyles and Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt will lead the task force and report to the community.

Each Recovery Task Force area will include four City Council members and five community thought-leaders who will lend their time, energy, and expertise. City Council members will choose the community thought-leaders and will strive to include a broad cross-section of the various business segments and demographics of Charlotte. This selection process will start immediately.

The Task Force will hold virtual meetings beginning April 21st and continue until the pandemic is resolved and the economy is recovering. A public forum will follow each meeting.

Officials say these Task Force meetings will serve as Council committee meetings due to the urgency and importance of building a plan for the city’s recovery.

Below are the Recovery Task Force areas and Council members who will lead each effort:

Small Business

Julie Eiselt (coordinator)

James Mitchell (coordinator)

Tariq Bokhari

Dimple Ajmera

Housing

Malcolm Graham (coordinator)

Braxton Winston

Renee Johnson

Larken Egleston

Airport

Ed Driggs (coordinator)

Larken Egleston

Victoria Watlington

Matt Newton