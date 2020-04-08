Cleveland County Deputy Tests Positive For COVID-19

CLEVELAND, N.C. — According to officials, a Cleveland County Deputy Sheriff has tested positive for the coronavirus. The notification was made Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office and Health Officials were quick to respond to the situation to ensure those who had contact with the deputy were quarantined, a release stated.

The deputy’s identity has not been released.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind every one of the importance of social distancing and following guideline set out by the CDC.