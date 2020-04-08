CMPD Says March Homicide Suspect Arrested In Connecticut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man currently in custody in Connecticut has been charged with the murder of a 37-year-old man in northwest Charlotte last month.

According to the CMPD, on Saturday, March 28th, officers responded to a shooting on Irma Street near Atando Drive.

Arriving officers located 37-year-old Mario Reynolds suffering from gunshot wound. MEDIC took Reynolds to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed 22-year-old Wardell Sherill as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say Sherill has been in custody in Connecticut for an unrelated arrest since April 2nd, 2020. Sheryl will be served with the warrant in Connecticut and extradited to North Carolina at a later date.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unitdetective. Detective Wright is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.