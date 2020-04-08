COVID-19 Pet Preparedness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division (AC&C) and the Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC) are working together to ensure pet owners in our community are aware of the importance of including a pet plan in your COVID-19 emergency preparedness planning.

The best place for pets is at home with their families. Every pet owner should have a plan in place with friends and/or family to care for their pet(s) in the event they become physically unable to do so due to hospitalization or severe illness. People who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 can live with their pets, but should limit close contact and be sure to wash hands before and after touching or feeding pets.

Know the Facts: COVID-19 & animals

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there is currently no evidence that dogs and cats naturally infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus that causes COVID-19) can spread it to other pets or people.

Pet owners who have COVID-19:

If you are ill but are still able to care for your pet:

Please keep them at home with you where they are most comfortable.

If you become too ill to physically care for your pet or you need to be hospitalized:

Your emergency pet plan needs to be activated.

Building your emergency pet plan:

Is there another person in your household that is able to care for your pet?

Yes – When possible, have another member of your household or business take care of feeding and caring for your pet. If you have to provide direct care to the pets in your home and are ill, wear a cloth facemask, limit physical contact, don’t share food, kiss, or hug them; and wash your hands before and after any contact with your pet or service animal. You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people or pets in your home.

No – The first step (to do now) is to confirm a primary pet caregiver in case of an emergency. It could be a friend, family member, neighbor, co-worker, etc. who is willing to take care of your pet if you contract COVID-19 and are unable to care for your pet.

The next step is easy: Confirm a second person to be your back-up in case your primary pet caregiver is no longer able to help.

Building your emergency pet supply kit.

Have information/instructions written or typed out:

Include:

• Your name, address, phone number.

• Name and contact information for your primary pet caregiver.

• Name and contact information for your back-up pet caregiver.

• Your veterinarian’s contact information.

• Pets names & descriptions – include any personality notes the pet

caregiver should be aware of.

• Vaccination records.

• Collar/Harness with ID tags (make sure to check that their microchip

information is up-to-date).

• Daily care instructions, including information pertaining to medical

conditions, medications, prescriptions.

• Food, treats, a leash, toys, and any other supplies needed to care for

your pet for minimally two weeks.

• Crate/Carrier.

For available resources and updates on the operations of the Humane Society of Charlotte, please visit the HSC COVID-19 Response webpage. For the latest local updates on COVID-19, please monitor the Mecklenburg County Health Department’s website.