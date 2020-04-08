Cabarrus County Reports 88 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus, 1 Death

Update: April 8th:

Cabarrus County officials say the county has 88 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one death that is related to COVID-19.

Update: March 16th:

The North Carolina State Lab for Public Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a Cabarrus County resident. The case was first tested locally and reported to the community last week.

It was then sent to the state lab for secondary testing—a required step in the confirmation process. The patient initially reported symptoms after returning home from international travel last week.

Patients confirmed positive are quarantined and monitored.

Original Story:

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, has identified the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in a Cabarrus County resident.

The North Carolina State Lab for Public Health is testing the case to confirm if it is a COVID-19 infection—a process that may take up to 48 hours. The individual self-reported symptoms after returning from international travel.

Local actions

The individual’s household is following health official guidance and will remain under a temporary monitored quarantine until cleared. CHA staff is working closely with the individual to identify close contacts outside the home who may be affected. Authorities will work to give prompt notification to those who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.

“This is a travel-related coronavirus case,” Cabarrus Health Alliance Interim Public Health Director Erin Shoe said. “We are completing a thorough investigation with this patient’s full cooperation to mitigate potential community spread.”

Local preparation

Tamara Staehler is the CHA’s communicable disease nurse supervisor. She and others on the CHA team sat with community partners and began planning for the local impact of COVID-19 weeks ago.

“We continue to stress the importance of good hand washing and staying home when ill,” Staehler said. “We feature a variety of resources on our website, cabarrushealth.org, designed to help various populations navigate the complexities of COVID-19 and discern fact from fiction. We encourage our community to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including putting distance between yourself and other people and avoiding large public gatherings if you’re over 65 years old, sick, or have a weakened immune system.”

Preparation is important, as is the health and safety of our community.

Local resources

Cabarrus County residents can turn to the CHA for ongoing information related to coronavirus and other public health concerns. CHA will provide updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org . Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.