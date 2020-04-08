Harris Teeter Limiting Number Of Customers Allowed Inside To Encourage Social Distancing

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter supermarkets will limit the number of customers allowed inside at one time starting Wednesday to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the company announced.

Stores will limit the number of customers to 50 percent of the building code capacity to allow for social distancing starting at 5 p.m. on April 8.

According to officials, customers will be asked to wait outside if the number of customers exceed the new guidelines.

Harris Teeter has also implemented new protections to slow the spread within their stores for customers and associates including protective equipment. The stores have installed protective shields at check stands, customer service and pharmacy counters.

