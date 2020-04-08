Mecklenburg County Parks Now Closed To Vehicle Traffic Amid COVID-19 Restrictions April 8, 2020 Wali Alston, The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department says all parks are now closed to vehicles except bicycles. The parks are still open for walkers and bicyclist. Park gates are now closed to all vehicles except bicycles. Thank you for following these rules to help keep our community safe! pic.twitter.com/pMjgkEThY4 — Park and Recreation (@MeckParkRec) April 8, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin