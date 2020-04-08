WANTED: Michael Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Beach who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitor.

Beach, 39, is wanted for two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Breaking or Entering, two counts of Felony Breaking and or Entering, two counts of Larceny After Breaking or Entering, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Beach was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of Old Concord Road in Salisbury, near the Walmart shopping center, on April 7.

According to police, Beach has been described as 6’0” and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Beach, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.