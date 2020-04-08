Warm and Pleasant, Chance PM Storms

Another gorgeous day on tap with highs topping out in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s with an isolated storm possible. A cold front moves through Thursday morning bringing on the chance for showers and downpours. Highs will reach the low 80s, but it will be breezy and feel cooler with dropping temps through the afternoon. Overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Much cooler for Easter Weekend with highs reaching the low 60s on Friday. Widespread rain for Easter Sunday with showers extending into Monday morning

Today: Warmer. High: 85 Wind: SW 7-10; G30

Tonight: Spotty Storm. Low: 62 Wind: W 5-7 mph

Thu: AM Chance Rain/Breezy. High: 80 Wind: NW 15-20; G30

Thu PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 46 Wind: NW 8-11 mph