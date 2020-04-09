City Of Monroe Firefighter Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

MONROE, N.C. — Recently, a Monroe firefighter was exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. After being notified of the possible exposure, the firefighter was tested on April 4 and received a positive result.

The firefighter has been on paid leave since learning of the possible exposure and is recovering at home. All staff exposed to the firefighter have been tested with negative results. Monroe Fire personnel have been in ongoing communication with the Union County Public Health Department and are following its guidance consistent with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of following the advisories of social distancing, hand washing and staying at home,” said Monroe Fire Chief Ron Fowler. “Our prayers go out to all those affected by this deadly disease locally, nationally, and world-wide.”

Necessary steps to sanitize the fire station and equipment have been made, and there has been no interruption of service as additional firefighters have been called in to cover for those out on isolation.

While this is a difficult situation, it shows that this pandemic knows no boundaries; the best course of action is to adhere to the federal, state and local orders regarding social distancing, staying at home and using face masks in public.

In compliance with state and federal law and to preserve the individual’s right to privacy, the City will not provide further information on the identity of the firefighter who tested positive or firefighters who may have been exposed to individuals with the virus.