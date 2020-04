CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that the school’s parking lots and playgrounds are closed. The only exception is unless the premises is being used for picking up grab-and-go meals or student instructional materials and devices.

This announcement comes a day after Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation closed all parks to vehicle traffic due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This order includes no pets allowed on school property or playgrounds.