Union County Reports First COVID-19 Related Death

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Public Health Department has confirmed the first resident death associated with COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The man in his 70’s had been hospitalized and had other health complications. Public Health was notified of the death Thursday, April 9, 2020.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family and friends,” said Dennis Joyner, Director of Public Health. “I know this is a hard realization for our community. I want to assure our residents that Union County Public Health is working tirelessly to help individuals who have tested positive receive necessary care and carry out guidance by the CDC and NC DHHS to limit exposure to others.”

Prior to being admitted at the hospital, the man was connected to a long-term care facility. Public Health is working closely with the facility to provide recommendations consistent with CDC guidance. To protect the privacy of the patient’s family, no additional information about the individual will be released.

Union County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified on March 18, 2020. At the time of this press release, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Union County is 91.

Residents are urged to follow Governor Roy Cooper’s Stay at Home Order and only leave home for essential activities. If residents must leave home, they are encouraged to keep six feet distance from others and wear a cloth face covering in public places where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

“The life of every resident in Union County is valuable,” said Michelle Lancaster, Deputy County Manager and Human Services Agency Director. “We are asking residents to take every possible measure to stay healthy, stay home, and help protect our most vulnerable residents.”