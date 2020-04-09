Wilson’s World: A Visit From Sir Purr and Homeschooling Your Music Class with Arts Plus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This morning Wilson gets a video visit from Carolina Panthers Mascot Sir Purr, the Best Mascot in the NFL. Wilson found out what Purr has been up to while we are all doing our part by staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Sir Purr along with the Carolina Panthers are doing their part to help the kids that are having to stay home keep up their mind and their body sharp with their education and physical activity resources. Learn more about Sir Purr’s virtual classroom visits as well as the Play 60 Action Break and the Carolina Panthers 3rd and Goal Literacy Program at the Carolina Panthers website HERE.

If your child is missing their music lessons, Wilson has found a way your kids can stay up with their lessons while staying at home thanks to Arts Plus. Devlin McNeil, Executive Director ‎of Arts Plus talked with Wilson about the virtual music lessons they offer as well as their children’s choir. More information on the virtual music classes with Arts Plus can be found at their website artsplus.org.

