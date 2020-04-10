Second Person Facing Charges Following Deadly Road Rage Shooting In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police say they arrested a second suspect connected to a deadly road rage incident that happen on March 18th in Matthews.

Matthews police say they received a call of shots fired at the intersection of Matthews Township Pkwy and Sam Newell Road.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a building in the Matthews Township Office Park with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say after the victim was shot, his vehicle traveled through the intersection and was involved in a crash with another vehicle before coming to a stop in the Matthews Township Office Park.

The shooting victim, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were transported to the hospital. The victim that was shot was identified as 33-year-old Brett Thomas Butler. Police say Butler died from his injuries.

Investigators say evidence indicated that the incident stemmed from an earlier roadway dispute on Hwy. 74 between the victim and the suspect.

The suspect, who has been charged with murder, was later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile male whose name cannot be released.

Matthews Police say a second suspect was arrested and charged in this case. Ricardo Hernandez Sandoval, 18, was charged with Accessory After the Fact of a Felony, and was taken in custody.