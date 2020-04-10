RV Owners Are Opening Their Doors To Lend A Helping Hand To Health Care Providers.

DENVER, NC.– “People feel powerless, now they have purpose,” a quote motivating founders of Facebook group ‘RV’s 4 MD’s To Fight the Coronavirus’ to start the page.

“It’s such a perfect quote because it’s true. Even for me I sit behind my desk for work and how can I help?” says co-founder Holly Haggard.

The group matches doctors, healthcare workers and first responders with camper owners so that they can isolate themselves from their families. Not exposing their families to the coronavirus. It started in Texas when Haggard handed over the keys of her RV to an ER doctor.

Haggard made “RV’s for MD’s” about two weeks ago. Since then it has taken off with over 347 matches across the country. Including former ER nurse in Denver, North Carolina, Tonya sheets. She says it was pure happenstance when she stumbled across the page.

“There was another post from the wife of an ER physician in North Carolina that was looking for a camper,” says Sheets.

On Saturday, Sheets drove her camper about three hours to Raleigh.

“Anticipation of a blind date, you know. You go to meet somebody that you’ve only talked to by phone. Super nice people, but you can’t hug them or both huggy kind of people and you can’t even get close to them.”

Sheets says there was an instant connection with the family, and happy she was able to help someone on the front lines.