Five Wells Fargo Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Latest:

Wells Fargo says five employees who work in the company’s Customer Information Center in northeast Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release.

The most recent employee to test positive for the coronavirus last worked in the office on April 8th, according to Wells Fargo.

Read below for more details about what Wells Fargo is doing to provide a safe work environment for their employees.

Original Story (Posted March 31, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Wells Fargo employees who worked in the company’s Customer Information Center in northeast Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release.

One of the employees worked in the 1st Building Third Floor and the other employee worked in the 3rd Building Fifth Floor, according to a news release.

The employees, who were last in the office on March 12th and March 13th, are being closely monitored by their doctors and public health authorities, according to a news release.

Wells Fargo says they performed enhanced cleaning at the location and are fully committed to providing a safe work environment for everyone.

Wells Fargo also said: