North Carolina Has 4,312 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 80 Deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. — As of April 11th, 2020, North Carolina is reporting 4,312 cases of coronavirus across the state.

According to health officials, there have Been 60,393 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals, and commercial labs.

There have been 80 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina. There are currently 362 COVID-19 related hospitalization cases across the state, which is a 14% decrease from April 10th.

For more information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, click HERE.