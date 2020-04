HICKORY, N.C. — Officials in Catawba County say the county has 33 positive COVID-19 tests and 503 negative test results.

One new case was identified on April 11th. According to officials the number of cases is based on COVID-19 test results, so the number does not represent the total number of people who have or have had COVID-19.

Residents are still urged to stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible.