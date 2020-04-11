Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Caldwell County Reaches 18

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County is reporting one new case of COVID-19 bringing the county’s total number of cases t0 18.

As of April 11th, 958 Caldwell County residents have been tested for COVID-19 and 820 tests have come back negative.

Officials say eight patients have recovered and no COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded.

There have been 10 confirmed cases on zip code 28645, four in 28638, three in 28630, and one in 28601.

Residents are advised to stay home except to deliver essential services, provide for essential needs, exercise, or help a family member or friend.