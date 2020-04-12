North Carolina Has 4,520 COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths; Hospitalizations Decrease For Second Consecutive Day

RALEIGH, N.C. — As of April 12th, 2020, North Carolina is reporting 4,520 cases of coronavirus in 91 counties across the state.

According to health officials, there have Been 62,139 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals, and commercial labs.

There have been 81 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina. There are currently 331 COVID-19 related hospitalization cases across the state, which is a 9% decrease from April 11th.

The NCDHHS says, “In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over after 28 days have passed since the date of symptom onset of the last case. In situations where all persons in a congregate living setting test positive for COVID-19, the outbreak will be considered over when all persons have recovered or been released from isolation. These numbers are subject to change as more information is obtained during outbreak investigations.”

North Carolina has 28 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes in the following counties: Burke; Cabarrus; Chatham; Cleveland; Columbus (2); Cumberland; Dare; Davidson; Durham (2); Franklin; Henderson; Johnston; Moore; Orange (2); Mecklenburg (4); Rowan (2); Stokes; Union; Wake; Wayne; Wilson.

In residential care facilities, the state is reporting seven ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Guilford; Henderson; Northampton; Mecklenburg; Stanly; Wayne (2).

State correctional facilities account foe six ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Granville; Greene; Halifax; Johnston; Pasquotank; Wayne.

