Humane Society of Charlotte Receives Relief Grant From HSUS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte is grateful to announce that it has received a grant from the Humane Society of the United States to enhance and expand its current outreach programs. This includes supporting the influx of citizens seeking assistance with pet food and basic pet care products during the COVID-19 crisis. This generous grant will supplement the HSC Safety Net program that provides support for pet owners in need of financial assistance for veterinary care and other emergencies.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has been particularly difficult for members of our community who were struggling before this crisis hit. Pets mean so much to their families, especially during times of isolation and fear, and the grant we received from the Humane Society of the United States is enabling us to keep people and their pets together during this crisis”, said Ellen Taylor, VP of Community and Strategic Initiatives.

The Humane Society of the United States created a COVID-19 Relief Fund in March as the crisis mounted and people began losing the ability to pay for essential supplies and veterinary care for pets. Gifts to the fund are helping address the ripple effect on animals in need due to increased poverty and financial insecurity.

Grants will help offset veterinary costs and provide food and supplies to those impacted most. For more information about grants, visit humanesociety.org.

For more information from the Humane Society of Charlotte or if you need assistance, please email us here.