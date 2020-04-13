Wilson’s World: Homeschool with Lowe’s Home Improvement and Steele Creek Tax

Today on Wilson’s World, Wilson talks with Lowe’s Home Improvement and how you can help “#BuildThanks” and Steele Creek Tax on when you can expect to receive your stimulus money!

Amy Allison of Lowe’s Home Improvement discusses how you can help thank workers on the front lines with items around your home. Lowe’s Home Improvement has donated more than $170 million in COVID-19 relief to its employees. For more information on what Lowe’s is doing for the community and how you can help, go to www.lowes.com/buildthanks.

When can you expect to see your stimulus money? Will Kanos, President of Steele Creek Tax, talks about when and how you can expect to receive your stimulus money.

