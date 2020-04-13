Wind Threat Remains Through Monday

The heavy rain and severe storms have moved out of the region, but a wind advisory remains this afternoon. Gusts 30+ mph will be possible. Any clean up for earlier storms is not recommended as more trees may come down through the day. Temps will drop into the 40s overnight with cooler and sunny conditions on Tuesday as highs reach the upper 60s. Showers return for Wednesday with below-average temperatures through the end of the week.

Today: Windy. High: 74 Wind: SW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Chilly. Low: 47 Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tue: M. Sunny. High: 69 Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tue PM: Showers. Low: 45 Wind: NE 10-15 mph