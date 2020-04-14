Calm, Sunny and Mild, Showers For Some Late Day

After a hectic start to the day weatherwise, we are in for a calmer forecast today. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with just a chance for showers for the piedmont this afternoon. Tomorrow brings on a few brief morning showers with cooler temps as highs barely break into the low 60s. Dry and sunny through the rest of the week as temps finally reach the 70s by Friday. Showers return for the weekend.

Today: Sunny. High: 71 Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low: 46 Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wed: AM Shower. High: 60 Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wed PM: Patchy Frost. Low: 39 Wind: Calm