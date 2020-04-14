Cleveland County Reports First Death Related To COVID-19

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Health Department is reporting the first death associated with COVID-19 in Cleveland County.

The individual died over the weekend. The patient was over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“I am deeply saddened that we have lost one of our own community members, and my heart goes out to the individual’s family,” Interim Cleveland County Health Director DeShay Oliver said. “I was hopeful that this day would not come, but I also knew that it was a possibility. This shows the reality of how serious this virus can be for those who are at highest risk for severe symptoms.”

As a reminder, people can reduce the virus’s impact by practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and self-isolating if they experience symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“The actions we take now will determine how this virus will impact our community in the weeks and months to come,” Oliver added. “We have the power to save lives. Please continue to take this virus seriously.”