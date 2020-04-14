Fort Mill Police Department Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. — According to officials, an employee of the Fort Mill Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus. This information was confirmed within the past 24 hours after the state recorded 3,439 cases on April 13.

York County has 136 reported cases and 835 estimated cases bringing the total of possible COVID-19 cases to 971 as of April 12, health officials say.

All recommendations by the CDC and South Carolina DHEC were consistently adhered to, and those protocols and procedures will continue to be followed, in an effort to assure the safety of the public and FMPD personnel.

No additional information is available.

For more information click HERE.