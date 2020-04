CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Animal Care & Control employees are among those who are considered essential workers. These individuals go to work every day to take care of our community’s homeless animals and help them find new homes!

CMPD Animal Care & Control’s adoption center is still open for adoptions. You can learn more about CMPD Animal Care & Control by visiting their website, https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/Pages/default.aspx.