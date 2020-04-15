Four CMPD Employees Test Positive For COVID-19; 28 Employees On Leave

The Latest(Updated 4/15/20):

The CMPD says three sworn officers and one non-sworn employee have tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition, Deputy Chief Estes says that 28 employees are on administrative leave either for an illness or as a precaution.

The Fraternal Order of Police has filed a request for CMPD to stop sending officers to calls that can be addressed online or over the phone. Deputy Chief Estes says as long as staffing allows, they will continue to send officers to calls.

Original Story:

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that two officers have tested positive for COVID-19. There are also 14 additional officers on administrative leave following the coronavirus quarantine protocol.

#BREAKING: A CMPD source sent me this email from Chief Kerr Putney. Two officer tested positive for #COVID19 and 14 additional officers on administrative leave in the #COVID19 quarantine protocol. @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/RFILcQHsep — Alexandra Elich (@AlexandraWCCB) April 3, 2020

The identity of the officers who have tested positive has not been released.

This information was directly released from CMPD Chief Kerr Putney.