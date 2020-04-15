Local Hospitals Say COVID-19 Field Hospital Not Needed For Now

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (News Release) — Atrium Health and Novant Health say the hospital bed surge capacity they are building is sufficient for now and they do not need a field hospital for the COVID-19 patients they serve within their systems.

In a letter Tuesday night to Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio, Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods and Novant Health CEO Carl Armato say that compliance with the local and statewide Stay at Home Orders is making a field hospital unnecessary for now.

In addition, they say they have identified and reallocated space within their facilities to create the beds they currently need to manage the surge.

“As a result of our combined efforts, we believe we are now in a position to meet the 600 medical bed need that was previously requested for a field hospital, assuming the effects of social distancing trend continues the current trajectory,” said both CEOs.

However, the letter warns that the situation could change if compliance starts to drop too soon.

“It is important to note this trend could reverse quickly if social distancing is eased prematurely without supporting data. Recognizing the dynamic nature of this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, we must stay committed to ongoing, prudent assessment of the situation and remain ready to adjust as needed,” said Woods and Armato.

Two weeks ago, modeling without social distancing led the hospitals to request a 3,000-bed mass care facility. They revised the request to 600 beds last week as the impact of social distancing began taking effect.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says the announcement is another sign that the Stay at Home Order is working.

“We are obviously pleased, but we can’t stop now,” said Harris. “We have to continue the compliance, flatten the curve, and get beyond this.”

Yesterday, Mecklenburg County extended its Stay at Home Order to April 29 to match Governor Roy Cooper’s statewide Stay at Home Order.

Currently, 1039 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 19 have died.

