Two Charged Following Investigation Into Catalytic Converter Thefts In Iredell County

1/2 Cowan Mug

2/2 Blackmon Mug



IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been charged following an investigation into the thefts of several catalytic converters in Iredell County.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s office says the received reports of of catalytic converters being taken off of vehicles across the county.

During they investigation, 34-year-old Matthew Cowan was identified as a suspect. Officials say Cowan had been charged for similar incidents before, which included stealing a battery and two catalytic converters from a church bus, and stealing a catalytic converter and attempting to steal a second from a Statesville business.

Detectives obtained warrants for Cowan’s arrest and received information about his location on Crest Drive in eastern Iredell County.

When deputies arrived at the residence, officials say 47-year-old Trena Blackmon denied Cowan was at the residence and would not let detectives search the property.

Detectives told Blackmon they were applying for warrants for Cowan and evidence in the cases. While securing the house to ensure all occupants were outside, deputies found Cowan hiding in a bedroom.

Deputies and Detectives secured and executed a search warrant and located catalytic converters, tools used to remove the catalytic converters, and other various vehicle parts. Detectives also found marijuana, un-prescribed Xanax, and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Cowan was arrested without incident and charged with Three Counts of Felony Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property, Misdemeanor Larceny, Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule VI, Misdemeanor, Possession of Schedule IV, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Resist, Delay, and Obstruct a Law Enforcement Officer. He was issued a $40,000 secured bond.

Blackmon was also arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Resist, Obstruct and Delay of a Law Enforcement Officer. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond.

The case is still under investigation. Iredell County authorities say Rowan County authorities have charged Cowan with similar crimes that he committed in their jurisdiction.

Officials say Matthew Lamonte Cowan, was charged on January 29, 2020 for similar offenses and issued a $25,000 dollar secured bond for those charges. Cowan posted bond on the same day, and those charges are still pending in court at this time.