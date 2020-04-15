Wilson’s World: Charlotte Hornets Helping the Community and Homeschool Arts & Crafts with Nailed It DIY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In the first half of this morning’s Wilson’s World: Homeschool Edition Wilson talks with Betsy Mack with the Charlotte Hornets about all of the good stuff that the Hornets are currently doing to help during the pandemic. They have given funds to the Foundations for the Carolinas United Way Covid-19 Fund as well as grants to Carolina Farm Trust, Crisis Assistance Ministry in Charlotte and in Greensboro to their Community Foundation Covid-10 Emergency Response. You can also connect with their website to have a little fun as well as find out how you can help your community during this time at hornets.com/covid19.

Wilson also connects with Shannon Evans of Nailed it DIY to find out how the kiddos at home can get crafty. Local Nailed it DIY studios are offering all types of kid friendly crafts that Mom or Dad can order online and pick up curbside. Find out more about Nailed it DIY and check out their crafts at their website naileditdiy.com.

