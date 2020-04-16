Mecklenburg County Health Officials Release Guidance On When Masks Should Be Worn In Public

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (MCPH) has released guidance to the whole community on when masks should be worn and what types of masks are appropriate. You can read the full recommendations on the County COVID-19 page.

“We want to encourage everyone who is going out to get food or medicine to wear a mask as well as those who are working in close contact with others or members of the public,” said Health Director Gibbie Harris. “We have developed extensive guidance for the community on what is acceptable as well as how to properly wear masks.”

MCPH is advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help prevent people who may be transmitting the virus from sharing it with others.

Since the County is experiencing significant community spread, MCPH recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).

Cloth face coverings are cut pieces of cotton fabric sewn together or bandanas worn to cover a person’s nose and mouth when in public.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Public Health continues to learn more about COVID-19 and how to reduce the spread of it. Some people without symptoms may be spreading the virus. Droplets from breathing or speaking may spread COVID-19 from person to person. Therefore, the use of cloth face masks may help decrease transmission of the virus. Please remember to reserve other masks such as N95 or surgical masks for health care workers and first responders whenever necessary.

If residents would like to donate commercially manufactured facemasks, other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) or homemade facemasks, donations can be made at several YMCA locations through CharMeckResponds.org.

