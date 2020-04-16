Wilson’s World: Homeschooling with Homer the Dragon and Another Visit with the SEA LIFE Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Due to the pandemic, the season home opener for the Charlotte Knight’s baseball season has been postponed. And that made Homer the Dragon really sad. So to cheer him up, Wilson made a video visit with Homer to check in and see what he’s up to. He has been keeping himself busy by exercising, cleaning and keeping up with his webpage at homethedragon.com. Be sure to check out all of Homer’s adventures on his webpage.

We then head back to Iceland for today’s homeschool lesson with Audrey Padgett and Harry with SEA LIFE Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary. They introduce us to two of the beluga whales that were getting a check up to see how they are doing and give us information on how they take care of and feed the belugas.

The SEA LIFE Trust is a registered charity (no. 1175859) working globally to protect the world’s oceans and the amazing marine life that lives within them. Right now the sanctuary is closed due to the coronavirus so they are looking for donations to help the facility during this time. If you would like to learn more about the SEA LIFE Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary or to donate you can do so at their website belugasanctuary.sealifetrust.org.

