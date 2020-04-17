Aliño Pizzeria In Mooresville Gave Away Over 2,000 Pizzas For Heroes Appreciation Day

1/6

UPDATE: Alino Pizzeria ended up giving away 2,748 complimentary pizzas to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and teachers Thursday.

Alino Pizzeria owner Michal Bay says, “We’re did this in appreciation of America and the American people. Americans welcomed me and my family with open arms when we immigrated here from Turkey. We are making a good, honest living and wanted to share our gratitude with complimentary pizzas for the people who are taking care of our community.”

Alino and its sister restaurant next door, The Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, are also giving away packaged masks for anyone who needs one. No purchase necessary.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Aliño Pizzeria in Mooresville is hosting a Heroes Appreciation Day this Thursday, April 16th.

All healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, or teachers can receive a complimentary whole Margherita or Sorrento pizza. All that is needed to receive a pizza is a workplace ID badge.

Aliño Pizzeria is located at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main Street in Mooresville. This offer is available for takeout only from noon to 7:30 pm.

Aliño Pizzeria says they will not be able to take call-in orders on this special day and the pizzas are limited to one per hero.

What’s On The Pizzas?

– Whole Margherita Pizza: Fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh garlic. (Low-res photo attached. High-res available on request.)

– Whole Sorrento Pizza: Pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh garlic.

Aliño says they previously hosted a Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day in March and gave away more than 2,000 pizzas. This giveaway has been expanded to include the heroes who are working to keep the community safe and educate children.

“We’re doing this to say thank you. Thank you for everything you’re giving to our community,” says owner Michal Bay. A native of Turkey, Bay moved to the United States nearly 20 years ago. Now, he says, he wants to give back to the country that welcomed him.

Aliño is also offering its three most popular pizzas every day at reduced prices. The Whole Margherita, Sorrento and Bianca Pizzas are only $10 each.

Aliño Pizzeria opened in 2015 and is known for Neapolitan-style made from the best ingredients, prepared simply.