Atrium Health Sets Up Triage Tents Outside Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health’s emergency medicine team, along with the aid of Team Rubicon, assembled triage tents outside the emergency department on the Atrium Health Main campus – to provide specialized care for patients presenting mild COVID-19 symptoms without ever stepping foot in the emergency department.

The tent is 2,500 square feet, encompassing of 13 patient bays, oxygen monitors and computer stations for nurses which is being cleaned and disinfected 24 hours a day.

These triage tents allow healthcare providers to triage potential COVID-19 patients more efficiently and safely away from the main hospital.