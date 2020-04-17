Communities Encouraged To “Shine A Light” To Honor Essential Workers On National Lineman Appreciation Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Lineman Appreciation Day is Saturday and Duke Energy is encouraging customers and communities to turn on their front house lights to recognize first responders.

April 18 is a day set aside each year to honor the men and women who dedicate themselves to the often hazardous work of keeping the lights on. But this year, Duke Energy lineworkers are sharing the spotlight with all essential workers who are keeping the nation safe and functioning during the pandemic.

“I’ve been awestruck by the selfless acts of everyday heroes – from the health care workers fighting the virus on the front lines, to store clerks stocking the shelves with food, to concerned citizens delivering groceries to elderly neighbors,” Harry Sideris, senior vice president of Duke Energy customer experience and services said. “We are all united in the midst of this uncertainty, and we find ourselves – as we often do in crises – on the front lines doing the necessary work to keep things running. We’re especially proud of our lineworkers for keeping the lights on for the essential facilities, homes and businesses that depend on us during such an important time in our nation.”

More than 7,800 Duke Energy and contract lineworkers are part of the Duke Energy team. They are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining equipment and more than 300,000 miles of power lines in Duke Energy’s service territories – that’s enough to wrap around the Earth 12 times.

National Lineman Appreciation Day is April 18. Join us this Saturday to help thank our lineworkers and other front line responders by turning on your front lights at 9 p.m. #thankalineman https://t.co/sznIA0FhbQ pic.twitter.com/n7hw6yBoyG — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) April 17, 2020

Electricity plays an essential role during a time when many people – because of stay-at-home orders – now live, work, eat, teach, learn and play exclusively at home, every day.

As part of the shared recognition, Duke Energy is encouraging its customers and communities to turn on front lights at 9 p.m. for its “Front lights for Front-Line Workers” initiative to recognize all front-line heroes.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to use the hashtags #FrontLights4FrontLineWorkers and #ThankALineman on social media.