Officials Say Part Of Highway 127 In Hickory To Close This Weekend For Bridge Construction

1/2 Image002 2

2/2 Hickory Union Square Bridge Illustration (courtesy of City of Hickory)



HICKORY, N.C . — Officials in Hickory say part of Highway 127 will be closed as contractors continue work on the iconic pedestrian bridge.

According to the City of Hickory, N.C. Highway 127 will be closed between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE from 6 p.m. on Friday, April 17th, through 6 a.m. on Monday, April 20th. Officials say detour routes will be established and clearly marked.

The iconic pedestrian bridge is part of the City Walk project, which is a 1.7 mile multiuse path that will run parallel along Main Avenue, beginning at Seventh avenue NE and continuing through Downtown Hickory to Ninth Street NW.

Construction of the City Walk is expected to be completed in December of 2020.