Two Charlotte Police Officers Struck By Vehicle During Friday Chase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two CMPD officers were struck by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte early Friday morning while attempting to detain a driver.
According to sources, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Briar Creek Road off of Morehead Street.
Police initiated a traffic stop on the driver after they drove through a barrier. Officers then attempted to detain the suspect after noticing irrational behavior but they then drove off resulting in hitting at least two officers, police say.
The slow chase involving a white sedan lasted nearly an hour.
There was no serious injuries reported. The suspect’s name has not been released.
This is an ongoing and active investigation.