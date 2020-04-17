Two Charlotte Police Officers Struck By Vehicle During Friday Chase

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two CMPD officers were struck by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte early Friday morning while attempting to detain a driver.

According to sources, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Briar Creek Road off of Morehead Street.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were struck by a vehicle while attempting to detain a driver in southeast CLT, off Morehead St. No serious injuries were reported. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/B9P4QCtlHh — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) April 17, 2020

Police initiated a traffic stop on the driver after they drove through a barrier. Officers then attempted to detain the suspect after noticing irrational behavior but they then drove off resulting in hitting at least two officers, police say.

The slow chase involving a white sedan lasted nearly an hour.

There was no serious injuries reported. The suspect’s name has not been released.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.