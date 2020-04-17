Wilson’s World: Introducing Us to Coolvio, a New Charlotte Business and Learning How Area Restaurants are Supporting Mecklenburg First Responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With all of the problems during the pandemic, a new start-up business is not something you would expect. However, Wilson talked with Linda Coad & Remi Haygood, co-founders of Coolvio. They are introducing the world’s first cooling dog shirt, the bArtic. This shirt is made of new patented fabric technology that produces red and near-infrared light – naturally – for the coolest shirt your dog will ever own! And it is made right here in North Carolina! A Kickstarter campaign for the project began earlier this week. Find out more about the bArtic dog shirt, Coolvio, and to help get their Kickstarter campaign reach it’s goal at their website coolvio.com.

Wilson was also joined via video with Lester Oliva with MEDIC, Mecklenburg EMS. Lester talked with Wilson about what is going on with MEDIC and 911 during the pandemic and how his team feels when the public thanks them for their work. Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar in SouthPark has been working with other restaurants in the county to help feed our First Responders and Healthcare workers who are on the frontlines during this trying time. And they could use your help as well. If you would like to help in providing support to Mecklenburg County First Responders and Healthcare workers visit the GoFundMe page at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/feed-the-frontline-mecklenburg-county-nc for Feed the Frontline Mecklenburg County or contact PR@Medic911.com.