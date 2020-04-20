Feed The Front Line Charlotte Provides Thousands Of Meals For Health Care Workers

CHARLOTTE, NC.– Employees at Open Kitchen on Morehead Street, packed up dozens of to-go orders on Monday. The only thing that’s keeping most local businesses from closing their doors.

“I would say the impact we are making is really tangible. We’re helping restaurants hire back employees they’ve lost, cover rent when they may have had to turn the lights off during this time,” says co-founder of Feed the Front Line Charlotte Zach Wood.

Wood and his five Wells Fargo co-workers stepped up to help. Not only to support local restaurants and their employees, but to feed the brave healthcare professionals working tirelessly to fight coronavirus.

“With all of that going on, to me, the rather obvious solution that just fell in our lap. That was simple enough that lots of people could help from the comfort of their home,” says co-founder Matthew Conley.

Conley and Wood started the non-profit Feed the Front Line Charlotte nearly three weeks ago. Each donation goes to buying meals at local restaurants for health care workers at Atrium and Novant hospitals across Mecklenburg County. From restaurants like Haberdish, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, Mac’s Speed Shop and Kid Cashew.

100% of the money goes directly to restaurants serving hospital workers.

“For us to have the opportunity to make an impact, without getting in the way of the hospital or bringing ourselves in harm’s way. But also, really helping people out in the community and the Charlotte community in particular,” says Wood.

So far, they’ve raised nearly $35,000 while providing about 3,000 meals.

“We’ve had phone conversations with owners that are almost in tears, thanking us. We’re just a small part and we just want to help as much as we can.”

