Get A Free Tree When You Purchase Take-Out Or Beer To-Go At Several Locations In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in Charlotte by getting a free tree to plant when you purchase take out or get beer to go at several local businesses.
TreesCharlotte teamed up with a variety of local restaurants and breweries in Charlotte to give away free seedlings when you use their curbside/call-ahead services.
TreesCharlotte say the young trees are all natives and help add canopy to Charlotte while supporting the local economy.
The seedling giveaways begin on April 20th and will continue until inventory runs out.
Participating Breweries And Restaurants:
Amelie’s French Bakery: NoDa, Park Road and Carmel Commons locations
Birdsong Brewing Co.
Brixx Pizza: Dilworth, Foxcroft and Blakeney locations
Legion Brewing: Plaza-Midwood and SouthPark locations
The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Sabor: NoDa and SouthPark locations
The Unknown Brewing Company
Wooden Robot: SouthEnd location