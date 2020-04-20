Rain and Showers to Start the Week

Heavy rain and showers bringing the chance for some localized flooding to the region this morning. Rain will wrap up by late morning. Highs today will top out in the upper 60s. The Mid 70s return tomorrow with gusty wind. Cooler temps through the rest of the week. Rain and storm chances return on Thursday. Some stronger storms possible, but the biggest severe threat looks to be once again just south of the region. The Mid 70s for Friday with a seasonable weekend ahead.

Today: AM Rain and Storms. High: 67 Wind: NW 5-10; G20

Tonight: Clear. Low: 49 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tue: Breezy. High: 75 Wind: SW 10-15; G30

Tue Night: Clear. Low: 44 Wind: NW 7-13; G20