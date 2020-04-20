Three Arrested After Authorities Find Heroin, Guns During Search In Catawba County

1/6 John Randolph Howell

2/6 Richard Lee Morris

3/6 Tina Carol Huffman

4/6 Image 1 East Ridge Dr 04 17 20

5/6 Image 3 East Ridge Dr 04 17 20

6/6 Image 2 East Ridge Dr 04 17 20











CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been arrested on drug and weapon charges after authorities executed a search warrant in Catawba County.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday April 17, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. a search warrant was executed at a residence on East Ridge Drive in Conover.

Officials say the investigation was prompted by citizen complaints about drug sales in the area.

A search of the premises resulted in the discovery of 18 grams of heroin, two firearms, and narcotics paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, 51-year-old John Howell, 54-year-old Richard Morri, and 48-year-old Tina Huffman were arrested.

Howell has been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Distributing Controlled Substances, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia. Howell was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Morris was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of Heroin, 2 counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, and Simple Possession of Schedule II. Morris was issued a $52,000 secured bond.

Huffman has been charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Distributing Controlled Substance, and Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia. Huffman was issued a, $18,000 secured bond.

“Great work by the STAR Team and all of the SEG and Narcotics Investigators involved in this investigation. We are also appreciative of the assistance offered by Newton Police Department. These collaborative efforts have resulted in a positive outcome for everyone who lives in the East Ridge Dr area,” said Sheriff Donald Brown.