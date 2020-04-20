Wilson’s World: Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte and Cleaning Storm Damage with Heartwood Tree Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson learns about a virtual rebuild project with the help of Beth Morrison of Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte and Betsy Conway, Dir. of Community Relations for Lowe’s. The project includes a kit that can be purchased online and then kit owners can connect together virtually and build something fun. The kit is a cedar box planter that comes with the hand tools, soil and seeds. The virtual build will be online this Saturday, 4/25. Find out more about the kit and the virtual rebuild HERE and learn more about Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte at their website rebuildingtogetherclt.org.

Cleanup is still under way from the storms we had last week. Wilson talked with Julia George of Heartwood Tree Service about all the work they have been doing to get downed trees and shrubs cleared while keeping social distancing. For more information on Heartwood Tree Service you can contact them at heartwoodtree.com.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.