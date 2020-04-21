Deputies: FedEx Driver Shot At In Newton After Running Over Dog

1/4 Sandy Monet Dixon

2/4 Maxwell Lynn Dixon

3/4 Rome Jones Rd Image 2 04 20 20

4/4 Rome Jones Rd Image 1 04 20 20







NEWTON, N.C. — A FedEx driver was chased by an armed individual in a vehicle and shot at on Monday in Newton after running over a dog.

Deputies responded to the incident at the parking lot of the North Carolina Hwy Patrol District Office on Smyre Farm Road around 12:30 p.m. where they located both the driver and two suspects.

According to a news release, the FedEx driver explained that he accidentally ran over a dog while pulling into the driveway of a residence on Rome Jones Road in Newton.

The driver then explained he left that property and pulled over a short distance away on Knolls Drive to contact his supervisor when mother and son Maxwell Dixon, 23, and Sandy Dixon, 51, arrived in a vehicle and began yelling at the driver.

The driver explained to officers he felt threatened and began to drive away, according to officials. During that time Maxwell Dixon fired three shots with a semi-automatic handgun at the driver’s vehicle. All three shots struck the left rear door of the Fed Ex truck.

The Dixon’s continued to follow the driver as he pulled into the Highway Patrol Station attempting to locate a law enforcement officer.

According to a news release, Maxwell Dixon has been arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle and Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Sandy Dixon has been arrested and charged with Aiding and Abetting Assault with a Deadly Weapon.