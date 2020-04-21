The Snark: Bad Bachelor Sing-Alongs, A Near Death Experience, Comic Con Cancelled, Happy BD to Romo, Brady’s Trouble, Looking for Rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

No better romantic place than an empty Guitar Center for really bad sing-along date on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. And another bachelorette must have gotten out of the show’s psyche eval.

Ever had a near death experience when you saw that bright light? Researchers may finally have the reason behind the experience.

Thanks to the pandemic San Diego Comic Con has been cancelled…may be good news for one author.

A Happy Birthday debacle for Tony Romo thanks to Frank Callendo.

Tom Brady moves to Tampa and immediately gets in trouble with the city.

Forget rain dances…a couple of frogs just might be able to help you get your lawn watered.

