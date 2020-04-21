Two Arrested After Homeowner Witnesses Burglary In Progress On Home Security System

1/2 Jonathan Lynn Jr.

2/2 Wilfred Earls



BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two Burke County men have been charged after a homeowner saw them burglarizing his residence on a home security system and alerted authorities.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on April 17th at about 1:41 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Liberty Church Road.

The homeowner told dispatchers he could see two white males in hoodies inside his home telling items.

Arriving deputies discovered a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence and located 45-year-old Jonathan Lynn Jr., of Hickory, walking out from behind the home. Deputies arrested and searched Lynn and found burglary tools and items stolen from the residence.

Deputies found a rear door to the residence pried open but did not find the other suspect, according to Burke County authorities.

A short time later, deputies responded to reports of a man matching the description of the second suspect who was out of breath, sweating, and asking for a ride nearby, but deputes could not find the second suspect when they arrived.

The homeowner returned to the residence and identified a number of stolen items that deputies discovered on Lynn and in the vehicle parked in the driveway including electronics, jewelry and a firearm.

Lynn was taken to Burke County Magistrate’s Office and charged with Felony Second Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny of a Firearm, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods or Property, and Felony Possession of Burglary Tools. He was issued an $80,000 secured bond.

The second suspect was identified as 49-year-old Wilfred Earls, of Hickory. Earls was located and arrested on April 20th, 2020. He was charged with Felony Second Degree Burglary and Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering. Earls was issued a $25,000 secured bond.